Future of abortion rights in North Carolina

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen City Pride: Working to end conversion therapy. House passes Senate gun bill, heads to President’s …. Fallen deputy donates organs, officials say more …. Spartanburg...

WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina abortion ban could bring hundreds to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While North Carolina and Virginia still allow abortion until the point of viability, surrounding states are enacting their own bans. Monday, South Carolina passed what they call a Fetal Heartbeat Bill, banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Wilmington’s Planned Parenthood is the closest location to the South Carolinian border.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

New federal fund unlikely to improve chances of red flag gun law in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bipartisan federal gun control bill signed into law last week includes $750 million to help states pay for red-flag or extreme-risk programs. However, WRAL News found Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina don't seem to be swayed by the prospect of new federal money. They say it would infringe on people's Second Amendment rights. Red-flag or extreme risk laws allow authorities or family members in some states to ask courts to temporarily take away guns from a person who's believed to be a danger to themselves or others. Gun owners then have a court hearing within a short timeframe to try to get their guns back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS. We’re told the earthquake was...
TAYLORS, SC
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE

