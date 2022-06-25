Richardson expands hours at Heights, Huffhines recreation centers

Black Rifle Coffee Co. opened this shop at 901 N. Central Expressway in Plano on Dec. 31, 2021. (Erick Pirayesh/Community Impact Newspaper) Black Rifle Coffee Co. is planning to open a new shop at 5659 Colleyville Blvd. in Colleyville, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The shop will have a dining space, a merchandise display area and a coffee bar, the filing stated. Construction is expected to start in August and finish by December, according to the filing. The veteran-founded company offers premium roasts and supports veterans, active-duty military and first responders, according to a news release. A company representative did not have an estimated opening date. www.blackriflecoffee.com.

