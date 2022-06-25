ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson expands hours at Heights, Huffhines recreation centers

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Huffhines Recreation Center is located in Huffhines Park on Richardson's east side. (Courtesy city of Richardson) The city of Richardson announced earlier in June that it was changing the hours of its...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans to open shop in Colleyville

Black Rifle Coffee Co. opened this shop at 901 N. Central Expressway in Plano on Dec. 31, 2021. (Erick Pirayesh/Community Impact Newspaper) Black Rifle Coffee Co. is planning to open a new shop at 5659 Colleyville Blvd. in Colleyville, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The shop will have a dining space, a merchandise display area and a coffee bar, the filing stated. Construction is expected to start in August and finish by December, according to the filing. The veteran-founded company offers premium roasts and supports veterans, active-duty military and first responders, according to a news release. A company representative did not have an estimated opening date. www.blackriflecoffee.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Richardson, TX
Government
City
Richardson, TX
Richardson, TX
Lifestyle
texasstandard.org

City of Mesquite considers upping minimum home size to 2,000 square feet

Experts warn that it could price out many would-be residents from the city, which has previously recommended increasing affordable housing production. City leaders in Mesquite are considering changing the city’s zoning and development code to require that new single-family homes be at least 2,000 square feet. Officials who support...
MESQUITE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Orthopedic Specialists opens new office in Fort Worth's Alliance area

The staff at Texas Orthopedic Specialists is available at the new office in the Alliance area. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Specialists) Texas Orthopedic Specialists opened a new Alliance location June 20 at 3301 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The office is a team of subspecialty doctors and fellowship-trained surgeons. It offers hip, knee, shoulder, hand and upper extremity, and foot and ankle services. In addition, it offers joint replacement and sport medicine services. 817-540-4477. www.txortho.net.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Olive Blossom Boutique now open in downtown Grapevine

The Olive Blossom Boutique is now open on Main Street in Grapevine. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Olive Blossom Boutique opened this spring at 340 S. Main St. in downtown Grapevine. The boutique features classic and contemporary women’s clothing, including dresses, jeans, jewelry and more. Inventory in the store is always changing, and The Olive Blossom Boutique is offering new styles for summer, according to its website. 817-722-6075. https://oliveblossomboutique.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#East Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Local Profile

Ultimate Sports Bar Meets Delightful Restaurant

Located at The Star in Frisco, City Works Eatery & Pour House is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There are a lot of reasons you may want to plan a visit, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the best for you here.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council OKs increased property tax exemption for seniors, residents with disabilities

McKinney City Council evaluates exemption options during a work session, later approving an exemption increase at its June 21 City Council meeting. (Screenshot by Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) McKinney City Council approved increasing the residential homestead exemption from $65,000 to $80,000 for residents age 65 and older and disabled individuals...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy