Granville, WV

Sudden death bites Black Bears, ends winning streak

By Daniel Woods
 4 days ago

GRANVILLE, W.Va – A hard-fought matchup between the West Virginia Black Bears and Frederick Keys ended in sudden death and put a stop to a six-game winning streak for the Bears.

After the Keys scratched one across in the first, Cedric De Grandpre took control of the early innings, striking out five over three innings of one-run ball.

His run support came in first in the second inning as a Ryan Hernandez double put a runner in scoring position and Hunter May brought him home with a triple into the right field corner. In the next at-bat, Ryan McCoy pushed May home on a ground ball to shortstop to put the Bears out in front.

They added in the bottom of the third as Sam Crail worked his way to third after a leadoff walk and came in to score on Hernandez’s single to make it 3-1 after three.

Zach Bravo ran into trouble for West Virginia in the fourth allowing a run on a wild pitch and then letting the tying run cross the plate on a Haicheng Guo single.

Each team’s respective bullpens shut the scoring down after that, sending this one into a sudden-death half inning.

It was there that Frederick was able to bring a runner in off of West Virginia’s Zach Ottinger to claim the win in the standings.

