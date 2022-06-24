AEW Rampage quick results: Last stop before Forbidden Door

Milwaukee isn’t quite Chicago, but it’s sort of close. That’s relevant because it’s gotten very close to Forbidden Door, set to blow into the Windy City this Sunday. Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, taped last Wednesday, should put the final finishing touches on the card, maybe even adding a few last matches.

We’ll add the latest results as they happen, making this as close to a live report as possible for a pre-recorded show.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:

Andrade El Idolo def. Rey Fenix by pinfall with some help from Rush , and the duo unveils La Facción Ingobernable shirts

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo touching briefly on Forbidden Door, but he’s even more psyched for Blood & Guts and can’t wait to taste the blood of Chris Jericho

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee say they’ll get another ‘W’ on Sunday against Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado, but Lee isn’t quite ready to say they’re back on the same page yet

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez def. Sierra and Laynie Luck by submission

Tully Blanchard Enterprises is a thing, and includes … Brian Cage? Tully also interrupts Jonathan Gresham, and ends up booking a tag team match, it seems

Hook def. The DKC by submission to remain undefeated

Billy Gunn informs Max Caster and the Gunn Club that they have a match on the Buy-In against four members of NJPW’s LA Dojo, and the Ass Boys think they’re going to Japan

Also added to the Buy-In on Sunday: QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

