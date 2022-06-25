ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Island Fin Poké Opening Several South Florida Locations

By Ross McWaters
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago

Fast and healthy eating options are continuing to spread full-force in the Miami area. According to a recent release, along with info from the brand’s website, Island Fin Poké is planning to bring four locations to South Florida.

Expect to find three more locations of the Island Fin in the Miami-area. According to a press release, at least one of them will be in Miami Lakes. A more specific location for the other two are not available. The fourth unit will be in Boca Raton, and an address is not available at this time.

What Now Miami reached out to a representative for the company for more information about the new units, but details have not been provided at this time. When these new units will open is unknown.

The Island Fin Poké brand began in 2016 and has since grown to 20+ locations throughout the country. The brand utilizes a franchise model to aid their growth, and these South Florida locations will be franchise owned.

Follow their social media .



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant brings island cuisine to Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Dining at the new Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant is a fully immersive experience. “I’m very big on environment,” says Monique Clarke Brown, who co-owns the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale eatery with her husband, Alexis Brown. “Dining is an experience. It’s not just a food being served in a room that’s a box. What am I hearing? What am I seeing? What am I smelling? “So for me, I was like, all ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
City
Miami Lakes, FL
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

50 live flies ‘landing on clean utensils,’ roaches among issues that shut 2 restaurants, including popular raw bar

Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

HIALEAH MAN CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY CATCHING LOBSTERS OUT OF SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A Hialeah man was arrested after he was reportedly found with out-of-season spiny lobsters. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation, Lt. Paul Hein and Officer Courtney Carrol were attempting a resource inspection around 6 p.m. on June 25 at the south end of Whale Harbor Channel bridge when the man, later identified as Eddy Triana Rodriguez, 30, allegedly tipped a bucket of spiny lobster into the water.
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pok#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You will undoubtedly enjoy its mouthwatering laing, handmade lobster salad, and delectable mussels. A delicate french toast can be ordered. At Golden Lyon Vintage Pub, you'll find spectacular mimosas, outstanding beer, and delicious sangria. Try a fantastic coffee after a long day at work. The welcoming ambiance of this establishment allows visitors to unwind and enjoy themselves.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driving with your music too loud? Starting Friday, Florida cops can ticket you for that

Police in the Sunshine State will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday. The law makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to to be “[p]lainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle,” according to the legislation. Drivers will be dinged a fee of up to $114, according to nbcmiami.com. Some think the ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Action News Jax

Congratulations, Miss Florida!

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has...
LAKELAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows bull shark in Lighthouse Point canal

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A marine predator was spotted swimming in a canal in Lighthouse Point. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer on Sunday captured a bull shark about a mile north of Hillsboro Inlet. The shark went around in a circle before it swam away. Remember,...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
SCDNReports

Tainted Medicine Sold at Florida Drug Stores

The FDA is warning Florida residents about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state.Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.
Click10.com

Bunnies overrunning Cooper City neighborhood in need of homes

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Rabbits are over-running one Broward County neighborhood, but these are no wild hares. They’re actually pets being dumped in one particular area that has become known as a bunny haven for these unwanted pets. “See all the bite wounds all over his ears, being...
COOPER CITY, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
164
Followers
89
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy