Island Fin Poké Opening Several South Florida Locations

Fast and healthy eating options are continuing to spread full-force in the Miami area. According to a recent release, along with info from the brand’s website, Island Fin Poké is planning to bring four locations to South Florida.

Expect to find three more locations of the Island Fin in the Miami-area. According to a press release, at least one of them will be in Miami Lakes. A more specific location for the other two are not available. The fourth unit will be in Boca Raton, and an address is not available at this time.

What Now Miami reached out to a representative for the company for more information about the new units, but details have not been provided at this time. When these new units will open is unknown.

The Island Fin Poké brand began in 2016 and has since grown to 20+ locations throughout the country. The brand utilizes a franchise model to aid their growth, and these South Florida locations will be franchise owned.

