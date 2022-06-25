ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Hundreds take to the State Capitol amid Supreme Court decision

By Emilee Fannon
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hundreds took the steps of the State Capitol in the aftermath of the high court's ruling. Many supporters of reproductive rights CBS 58 spoke with said it was a sad day for the country and our state now that women's rights have been stripped....

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor discusses vaccines for younger kids as COVID-19 fight continues

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just because restrictions and regulations have lowered doesn't mean the fight against COVID-19 is over. The virus continues to spread. Experts say it's crucial to protect yourself -- like getting vaccinated. The CDC recently approved kids younger than 6 months to be eligible for the vaccine. CBS 58 was joined by Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW-Health in Madison with an update.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Steven Avery moved to a Wisconsin medium-security prison

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
WAUPUN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
City
Hartford, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Menasha, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

The second of two women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate in Wisconsin which they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Twenty-year-old Morgan Geyser has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. Bohren scheduled a Thursday afternoon hearing about the request. According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived the attack after managing to crawl out of the woods.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Judge orders three doctors to evaluate Morgan Geyser

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the two girls who stabbed their sixth-grade classmate nearly to death in Waukesha's Slender Man case in 2014 is asking to be released from a mental institution. Both attackers were found not guilty of attempted homicide by reason of mental disease. Anissa Weier received...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local Chinese restaurant celebrates historic 100 years in business

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Chinese restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, as one of the oldest continually operated Chinese restaurants in the country. Go up the stairs and into the Cozy Inn in downtown Janesville, and it’s as if you’re stepping back in time. “I’ve...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
tonemadison.com

A few Madison events, June 27 through July 3, 2022

A Hot Summer Gays Halloween, and a rich mix of experimental film and music. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this June, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in DeForest stalking faces 4 new attempted homicide counts

DeFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested earlier this year for allegedly plotting to kidnap someone was booked into the Dane Co. jail Wednesday on four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office records indicate Gabriel Savage was booked into the jail around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday...
DEFOREST, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Capitol#Roe V Wade#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Cbs#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest 3 adults, 2 minors following chase involving stolen vehicles through Columbia Co.

PORTAGE, Wis. — Three adults and two minors have been arrested after police said they led officers on a pursuit in two stolen vehicles in Columbia County earlier this month. In a news release Thursday, the Portage Police Department said officers saw a vehicle in the city’s downtown on June 9 that had been reported stolen from Madison. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, it and another vehicle took off, leading police and Columbia County deputies on a chase onto Interstate 39/90/94.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy