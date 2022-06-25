ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Greater Birmingham Humane Society sees increase in pet food pantry applicants

By Lauren Jackson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High inflation has some pet owners struggling to keep up with vet and food costs for their animals. If those animal costs are hitting your wallet hard these days, one local resource could help. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has a large number of pets...

