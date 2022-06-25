ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Man holds woman hostage for five days, strangles and rapes her

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
Brevard County, FL - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman and holding her captive for five days.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Charles Tanner, of Cocoa, is accused of raping and beating the victim while locking her in his house.

On June 8th, deputies responded to a home after residents reported that a woman was pounding on their door asking for help.

Investigators say the woman was naked and had bruising all over her body.

The victim told the homeowners she had been raped, starved, and was being held against her will, but escaped while Tanner was asleep.

The victim told deputies Tanner had repeatedly strangled her, beat her with an electrical cord, and sexually battered her.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Tanner was arrested on several charges.

