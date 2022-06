WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 in West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says the rider was westbound at MM 341 shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the motorcycle. It started to wobble and the man was thrown from the motorcycle and into the median. The Harley Davidson came to rest on the shoulder of the median.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO