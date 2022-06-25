Demonstrations held in Charleston after overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists gathered in Downtown Charleston reacting to the landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Both sides spoke about what impacts they believe will come after the Constitutional right to an abortion was revoked.

“I don’t want to say shock because I kind of knew it was coming, but I was definitely angry. I have done a lot of crying today,” Brittany Methena, who is against overturning Roe v. Wade.

“It is not a matter of making [it] illegal. I want to be a part of the solution and be a part of making abortion unthinkable,” says Shannon Postell, a supporter of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Nearly 100 abortion rights activists gathered outside Charleston City Hall Friday evening. Those against the decision say it is uncalled for.

“I feel like they are trying to take our power completely away from us saying that we are not worthy to make those decisions for ourselves,” says Methena.

Anti-abortion activists support the ruling, with some saying they hope struggling women realize there is another option.

“There are enough hardships in this world and if we support each other in a lot of these things that all of us struggle with,” Postell.

With the decision now in the hands of the states, the focus is now turning to what happens next with South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law.

“South Carolina needs to not criminalize or make abortions illegal. Unfortunately, from what we know from the governor’s standpoint I don’t think that is going to be the case. I think that we are going to keep going backward,” says Methena.

