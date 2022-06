The city of Bellmead will start a $500,000 project this fall to improve sidewalks and crosswalks and add street lights on a five-block stretch of Bellmead Drive. The grant-funded work, expected to take four to six months, will span from the 26th Street median to Kane Street on the south side of Bellmead Drive, with a goal of making more of the downtown area compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act requirements. The city applied for the federal grant in 2020. Walker Partners will serve as project engineer, and Quality W Contractors LLC will serve as contractor.

BELLMEAD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO