VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Griffin Bike Park in southern Vigo County added three new trails. They welcome the Heroes Trail, Recon Trail and the Over-n-Out trail to the park. The Heroes Trail is one of the three, and will connect bikers with Fowler Park. The money for the...

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO