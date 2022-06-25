ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri wants woman to repay $8,000 in pandemic unemployment funds

By Elliott Davis
FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The State of Missouri asked a St. Louis woman to repay pandemic unemployment funds that she received from the state. Lacheka Harris is an unemployed, disabled, mother of two. She said she can not afford to repay. Harris as many Missourians received state and federal...

fox2now.com

Columbia Missourian

Governor expected to tank tax rebate plan for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson appears on track to veto a plan that would have given Missouri taxpayers election-time rebates of up to $500. The move, which could be announced Friday, was anticipated after the Republican chief executive expressed skepticism in May about the hastily crafted proposal. His...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Hundreds gather in Columbia to protest Missouri abortion ban

Despite temperatures in the upper 90s, hundreds of people gathered in Columbia over the weekend to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade. A large crowd gathered at the Boone County courthouse on Saturday evening in support of abortion rights. Speakers, including local Democratic politicians and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

New owners of AT&T building want to give it ‘historic’ status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Downtown St. Louis’ largest vacant office building could soon be getting a major upgrade. The AT&T building was built in 1986. Company employees last worked there in 2017. The building’s new owners want to add it to the National Register of Historic Places. New York-based SomeraRoad Inc. bought the building in April for around $4 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

New bill could use pandemic relief funds to help St. Louisians access abortions outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, St. Louis aldermen introduced a bill to provide funding for increased access to abortion services. Board Bill 61 would create the Reproductive Equity Fund. It would allocate $1 million from the ARPA funds for grants to provide funding for logistical support like transportation, lodging or childcare.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will sign a wide-ranging elections bill on Wednesday that would require voters to present government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot.  The bill includes a litany of election law changes, ranging from prohibiting touch-screen voting machines to requiring election authorities to conduct cybersecurity reviews. It also will do away […] The post Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Mayor Supports Abortion Fund Bill, Legal Troubles Could Follow

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday voiced her support for a new St. Louis Board of Aldermen bill that would use American Rescue Plan money to fund reproductive health services, including access to abortion. Board Bill 61 would allocate $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to a Reproductive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hazelwood Is Broke, Says Mayor

Hazelwood Mayor Matt Robinson issued a statement on Friday saying that the city of 25,000 people in St. Louis County is facing severe financial hardship and bankruptcy "may be inevitable." The city's financial situation has been in limbo for years. According to Robinson's statement, this worst-case scenario was stalled by...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Benzo Dope’ arrives in Central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mass spectrometer testing has confirmed the arrival of “benzo dope” in Central Illinois. Jolt Harm Reduction says the drug is a “particularly dangerous” combination of benzodiazepine and an opiate such as heroin or fentanyl. “The combination increases the risk of...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: SCOTUS abortion ruling

ST. LOUIS – The Dobbs v. Jackson “women’s health” decision is now the law of the land when it comes to abortion and no longer Roe v. Wade. In the St. Louis region, women on different sides of the Mississippi River will have different rights. Also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO

