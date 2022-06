Watch: Lizzo Is Feeling Like "Dat Bitch" at 2019 BET Awards. Taraji P. Henson feels it's about damn time for Lizzo to get the applause she deserves. During her 2022 BET Awards opening monologue, the host praised Lizzo not only for her sparkling performance of her 2022 hit "About Damn Time" at the start of the show, but for teaming up with Live Nation to pledge $1 million to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights organizations after the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO