ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Probe of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting done

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W53kL_0gLcBTb600

PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for the Arizona Senate's ethics committee submitted a report Friday on his investigation of a Republican lawmaker's online comments that appeared to blame the federal government for a supermarket massacre in Buffalo, New York.

But the report from attorney Chris Kleminich reached no conclusions on whether Sen. Wendy Rogers' comment broke the Senate's rules and said the committee's role has been completed.

Instead, it will be up to the full Senate to decide whether the Flagstaff lawmaker's comments merit discipline.

The Ethics Committee was directed by the full Senate in May to look into the online post Rogers made the night a young white man went into a market in a predominately Black neighborhood and fatally shot 10 people. Authorities say the gunman had posted a racist screed before the May 14 attack.

As news of the mass shooting was just becoming known, Rogers tweeted: “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo.”

Many in both parties took that tweet to mean that Rogers was blaming the attack on the federal government, especially in light of Rogers’ history of embracing conspiracy theories.

Rogers later wrote that her comments were misconstrued by the media. She said instead they expressed her worry that inaction on crime and border security will lead to riots and looting.

But Kleminich noted that it was not only the media that interpreted her comments to mean the federal government was behind Buffalo attack. He noted that the most comments in response to her post interpreted it the same way.

Rogers declined to be interviewed by Kleminich. Instead, she answered questions through her attorney, Tim La Sota.

La Sota criticized the investigation, saying it would lead to probes of other activity protected by free speech rights.

“Where this is leading is obvious and is demonstrated by this case,” La Sota wrote. “Republicans will be required to defend themselves amid these ethics ‘investigations,’ and Democrats will receive a pass.”

Kleminich said any action will now be up to the full Senate, which asked for the investigation.

The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans and could adjourn for the year any day, could decide on discipline ranging from a formal censure to expulsion. It could also drop the matter with no action.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
State
New York State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#The Arizona Senate#Republican#The Ethics Committee#Fed
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy