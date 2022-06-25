ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPPUL_0gLcBGMt00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come.

This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland.

“We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.

From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.

“What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women will be somewhere in the alley watching a YouTube video, really, because they don’t have access to healthcare,: former Baltimore City Council member Shannon Sneed said.

Maryland’s abortion providers are sounding the alarm, saying the state will see an influx of women from states where abortion could soon be banned.

“We’re not ready to take care of the entire country,” Dr. Kyle Bukowski, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Maryland, said. “The scaled of what we’re about to see across the country is unprecedented and we can’t prepare to absorb all of that.”

While the majority of protesters rallied in support of abortion rights, demonstrators in front of Baltimore’s Planned Parenthood prayed to end abortion in Maryland too.

“Today’s decision is a monumental victory for women and children,” Laura Bogley, the director of legislation for Maryland’s Right to Life, said.

In the wake of these uprisings, barricades went up in Baltimore, Maryland State Police say they’re monitoring events across the state as the threat of violence grows on both sides.

“There have been threats made against pro-life pregnancy centers,” Bogley said.

Bukowski described it as “the anti-abortion movement is a radical violent terrorist movement.”

CBS News is reporting that the Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats of political violence will likely intensify, especially against judges and state officials.

Comments / 34

God OfHell
3d ago

The same people that want guns banned and low crime are the ones pushing for violence. Leftist criminals need to be jailed for life.

Reply
21
Ron G
4d ago

“'We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.' Gee... if only there was a way to prevent that before making it the state's responsibility... 🤔🤔🙄🙄

Reply(13)
21
Denise Wagner Walker
3d ago

Take care of yourself so you don't get pregnant. Plenty of place's to go to get birth control. Tired of hearing about the race card. SMDH.😡

Reply
6
