Oregon State

Coast to Coast on a Vintage MB

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

For my Summer vacay, I bought a Vintage MB SL in Oregon and drove...

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

Cabin Creek Lake - on a bright sunny afternoon

Arriving at the lake mid-afternoon on a blue-bird day, the lighting was not the best. The lake however was absolutely stunning! Crystal clear water, waterfalls surrounding the lake - the setting was incredible. Unfortunately, I did not have much time to spend photographing the area, but captured what I could.
CABIN CREEK, WV
Fstoppers

Catlins Waterfalls

A couple of shots of Purakanui Falls down here in the Catlins area of the South Island in New Zealand. Last time I went here the water was just a trickle, now after some rain the creek is flowing again. Great overcast conditions, no filter required to get up to a 15 second exposure.
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

Rock Layers

When nothing is looking up, I look down. I took Geology 105 Spring term 1980, but I don't remember seeing anything like this!
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

Helpful Tips for Better Wildlife Photography

Summer is here, and many wildflowers are in full bloom, making it a great time to grab your camera and head out to enjoy the warm weather and photo opportunities. If you want to improve your wildflower images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that offers some helpful tips and also discusses some common mistakes and how to fix or avoid them in the first place.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Fstoppers

July challenge - motion

For July I again encourage all to push beyond our horizons, the overarching theme this time round being 'motion'. This can include any image that embodies the characteristic of movement or flow, whether that be a waterfall, a moving vehicle, the movement of grasses in the wind etc. With July...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Landscape Photography and Self-Expression

What urges you to travel, hike, and camp out for landscape photography? How do your emotions affect what you shoot and how the output turns out?. Landscape photographers have different stories behind why and how they chose to become landscape photographers. Not everyone just woke up one day and thought that they’d travel thousands of miles, walk for hours and hours, and live their most passionate lives outdoors. Though the love for the outdoors and the process of creating breathtaking images binds all of us, we all have different reasons that fuel our passion for photographing landscapes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

The Watchful Eye

I can’t get the shot if I’m not out there shooting. Time well spent at the local dock… this Eagle was busy feeding off a fish, enabling me to get a bit closer.
Fstoppers

How to Add Artificial Light to a Natural Light Scene

Adding artificial light to your natural light scene is a relatively simple technique that you can use to create an image that depicts the scene more dramatically than it appeared to your eyes when you were there. There are several videos on YouTube that teach the process of adding strobe...
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

That time of the year again...

A little less experimental then other's works, but I wanted to try some telephoto (punched-in) firework shots this year. This past Saturday came a great opportunity as my local town was putting on their show. I know, it's not even July yet... but discussion is for another set of forums! 🙃
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Do You Place Your Camera in Your Backpack With or Without a Lens Attached?

You probably have one or more camera bags for transporting your camera equipment. A shoulder bag, a backpack, perhaps a trolley. Do you place your camera in your bag with or without a lens attached? Or does it depend on how you use your camera bag?. There are many ways...

