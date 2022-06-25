Coast to Coast on a Vintage MB

What urges you to travel, hike, and camp out for landscape photography? How do your emotions affect what you shoot and how the output turns out?. Landscape photographers have different stories behind why and how they chose to become landscape photographers. Not everyone just woke up one day and thought that they’d travel thousands of miles, walk for hours and hours, and live their most passionate lives outdoors. Though the love for the outdoors and the process of creating breathtaking images binds all of us, we all have different reasons that fuel our passion for photographing landscapes.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 HOURS AGO