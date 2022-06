MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Mercer Humane Society to hold a donation drive to collect items for kittens. According to organizers, the humane society is in dire need of items for kittens. “Humane Society Day at the Chamber” was scheduled to take place at the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help fulfill a list of needs.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO