Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, her sister in Wayne, officials say

For most, Monday night's Ford Fireworks were a welcome sight after the event's two-year absence. For a few others, the night ended in an arrest. According to a news release from the Detroit Police Department Tuesday, law enforcement made six arrests at the waterfront event. Police made four arrests for carrying a concealed weapon, one for aggravated assault of a police officer and one for resisting and obstruction.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO