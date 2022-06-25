ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, her sister in Wayne, officials say

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE, Mich. – After a lengthy search, officials say they have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing...

www.clickondetroit.com

Daryl Belcher
3d ago

what difference does it make if he was legally carrying? two women are no longer here. the argument should not be about legally carrying or not.

4
Dexter
4d ago

Pathetically sad.....and he's just pathetic ....life in prison would still not be Justice!

12
Jennifer Hall
3d ago

Sending prayers to the family. It's bad enough to loss one child but two. Man I don't know.

5
 

