Los Angeles, CA

Abortion Protestors Attack Motorists, Shut Down Los Angeles Freeway

By Staff
 4 days ago
DEVELOPING: Thousands of abortion protestors have shut down several key freeways in Los Angeles. Video shows some of the protestors attacking motorists. Police in riot gear warned that anyone blocking the roadways would be...

