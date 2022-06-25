Abortion Protestors Attack Motorists, Shut Down Los Angeles Freeway

Los Angeles Reportedly Considering a Ban on New Gas Stations. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles could become the largest city in America to ban new gas stations. According to a report in The Guardian, at least one member of L.A.’s city council is considering a ban based on the one that went into effect last year in the Northern California town of Petaluma. The report quotes Councilman Paul Koretz and members of his office who said he hopes to have a measure up for debate before the end of the year. KABC’s John Phillips remarked that this is the opposite of “if you build it, they will come.” They must believe “if you don’t build it, they will give up their cars”.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO