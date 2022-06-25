Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

“Whiteness demands silence,” Baltimore-based journalist Baynard Woods writes in his new book. “Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness” breaks this silence by closely examining Woods’s own experiences and investigating his family’s roots to find the truth about how they contributed to perpetuating whiteness in America. As...
The following is a working list of July Fourth parades and fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Glen Burnie: July 3 at 9 p.m., Sawmill Creek Park (Glen Burnie Improvement Association) Baltimore City fireworks. Inner Harbor: July 4 at 9:30 p.m. (Story) 4th of July Cherry Hill Arts...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic.
Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region.
Friday, July 1
Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a matter of days hundreds of people are expected to descend into Baltimore over 4th of July weekend. The City will be hosting its annual fireworks show, which was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. This holiday weekend will come on the heels of what's...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
A typical day of errands turned into a day a Baltimore City grandmother will never forget, according to the Maryland Lottery. The anonymous winner known as "Little T" was on her way to a doctors appointment by bus when she decided to take a quick detour to Smith's Place on Harford Road where she purchased the fourth of nine $100,000 top prize mega-sized Mega 7s lottery tickets, confirms the Maryland Lottery.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
June is on track to be the deadliest month in Baltimore so far this year. As of June 27, at least 37 people have been killed in the city so far. Last month, several city council members came out demanding a short term crime plan. The Baltimore Police responded, releasing...
BALTIMORE — Police in Maryland, coordinating with its aviation unit, caught multiple vehicles exceeding 100 miles per hour on Route 10 during a recent high-speed enforcement detail. Last week, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said it conducted a two-and-a-half-hour “high-intensity speed enforcement detail” on Route 10 just south...
A member of the NFL - no, not that NFL - drug trafficking enterprise has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after admitting to his role in a racketeering conspiracy. Baltimore resident Juawan Davis, 25, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of...
Joining Tom now is the author, screenwriter, and columnist D Watkins. He is a New York Times best-selling author of four books, and an editor at large and columnist at Salon, and the winner of several awards. He was also one of the writers on the HBO mini-series, We Own This City, based on a book by the Baltimore Banner’s Justin Fenton and produced by David Simon, the creator of The Wire, among other critically acclaimed shows.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Vaccination against COVID-19 and its variants is an important step in protecting families and communities. Now the vaccine is recommended for kids six months and older, some parents are still undecided. Spokesperson for the American Association of Pediatrics, Dr. Ilan Shapiro, shares how parents can make...
This relatively short but nonetheless epic road trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls takes you through some fascinating towns and cities before you arrive at one of the world's most awesome natural landmarks. The 380-mile road trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls will take around 7 hours to drive. Key...
The return of the Baltimore Pride parade after two years drew thousands of LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans to Charles Street on Saturday. While the celebration of Charm City’s queer community was a joyous occasion for many, it was also tinged by a ruling the day before from the U.S. Supreme Court, which on Friday overturned the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that federally protected abortion rights.
We usually travel as a whole family, but this time I and my husband decided to go on a couple vacation. We have wanted to visit Maryland for a long time, so, we set Baltimore as our destination, to spend a couple of days I wanted to rent a small and cozy apartment, that’s when I found a lovely Lux Living 1BR Apartment. I’m going to write a full review about it.
Nestled on just over 26 acres near Bodkin Creek in Pasadena is a historic property called Hancock’s Resolution. The original stone main house was built in 1785 by Stephen Hancock Jr. At that time, the property was an approximate 410-acre farm known as a “middling plantation,” or middle-class farm.
The parents of a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati who was murdered in Baltimore told an advocacy group called the National American Association for Indian Students that they did not want their son to come to the U.S. Sai Charran Nakka, 25, was found shot last week near...
Chasen Companies has acquired 600 South Caroline Street, a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore, Md., for $10 million, and plans to turn the building into apartments. The Meyer Seed Company, a three-generation, family-run seed and garden supply operation, was the seller, having owned the property since 1969. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate...
