Morehead City, NC

Alive at Five returns to Morehead City

By Brandon Tester, Erin Jenkins
 4 days ago

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The community kicked off the weekend with the first Alive at Five of the season.

Families packed into Jaycee Park in downtown Morehead City.

People were tapping their feet, singing along and dancing to tunes played by the Bounce Party Band.

There was music for all ages. Kids showed off their moves, and couples twirled each other around. Local food and drink vendors were on site.

“Mostly for those two years when we could not gather and couldn’t congregate, being able to do that here in a beautiful location with all these people is just really special,” said Kathryn Metts, assistant director of Downtown Morehead City Inc. “We’re really excited about this turnout. it’s the first one of the season so it’s always a little iffy. but the weather was perfect and it was a great crowd.”

