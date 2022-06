MILLCREEK, Utah — A person was found dead in the parking lot of a Walmart in Millcreek Friday, but police do not suspect any foul play.

Unified Police received a report of a body in a vehicle just before 5 p.m. at 4627 S. 900 East.

UPD told FOX 13 News that an investigation was underway, but nothing appeared suspicious. No further information was available.