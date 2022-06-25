ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC police investigating after man shot, killed outside Family Dollar

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQiHm_0gLc1bSJ00

UPDATE: Kansas City police have identified the victim in this shooting as 31-year-old Nigel Delon.

——

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar Friday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Family Dollar near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue just before 8 p.m. As officers were on their way to the scene the call was updated to a shooting.

Woman dies from injuries after being struck by two vehicles in Kansas City

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot lying in front of the store.

Officers began lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and police said there is no suspect details at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KCPD cancels Silver Alert for 78-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman. Police said Carol Seminara was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities asked the public for help in finding Seminara after she disappeared Tuesday morning. They said she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

KCPD locate missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Isaiah Green has been located and is safe. Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Police said Isaiah Green was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Roanoke Road on Monday at about 4 p.m. Authorities said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#After Man#Violent Crime#Kc#The Family Dollar#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

Shooting victim dies on scene in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When arriving, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the ground and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KMBC.com

Three injured in shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St. Kansas City, MO police say they got a call about the shooting at 1:41 a.m. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene. They say a third person was taken to a hospital by someone else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shooting in KC leaves one dead at 29th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a shooting that occured in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street around 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found one adult man lying on the ground who had been shot and was unresponsive. When emergency services arrived, they pronounced the victim dead. The victim has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy