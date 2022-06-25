KC police investigating after man shot, killed outside Family Dollar

UPDATE: Kansas City police have identified the victim in this shooting as 31-year-old Nigel Delon.

——

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar Friday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Family Dollar near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue just before 8 p.m. As officers were on their way to the scene the call was updated to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot lying in front of the store.

Officers began lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and police said there is no suspect details at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

