Wheeling, WV

Many people attend Pro-Roe Vigil at Wheeling Heritage Port

By Rebecca Little
 4 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — There were demonstrations taking place across the U.S. Friday in favor of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and other protests where people showed that they strongly oppose the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Here in the Ohio Valley, people gathered Friday night at the Wheeling Heritage Port to hold, not a demonstration, but instead what they called a vigil.

They say they wanted to show their anger and frustration about the decision that will, in fact, end nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights.

Organizers say they will continue to fight for women’s rights supporting organizations like National Abortion Rights Action along with Planned Parenthood.

Organizations, they say, that have supported women and their reproductive choices for decades now plus they urge Pro Roe supporters to find out which political candidates share their same beliefs.

People and women especially are very angry that their civil rights are being taken away; women need access to reproductive care. This is interfering with the doctor-patient relationship. We’re in peril. Our civil rights are in peril, and we’re not going to stop here.

Valery Staskey, Vigil Organizer

Members from the organization, the West Virginians for Life Ohio County Chapter, were also at the vigil to show their stance on pro-life.

The members we spoke to Friday say they were there to protect the sanctity of human life and to celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

Comments / 4

hail dictator biden
3d ago

how does the Supreme Court effect women in wheeling 🤔. they still have to travel to get an abortion. nothing has changed for them. even if wv outlaws abortion. that only shuts down one abortion clinic in Charleston.

