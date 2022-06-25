ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Locos see another lead vanish

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ53G_0gLc12qF00
The Lima Locos’ Ty Gill fields a ball during Friday night’s game against the Sandusky Ice Haulers at Simmons Field. See more Locos photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA – The Lima Locos let another quality start slip through their fingers.

This time Jonathan Machamer left with a 3-2 lead after seven innings.

But the bullpen couldn’t hold on and Sandusky posted a 4-3 victory over the Locos on Friday night at Simmons Field.

“We’re giving away games,” Locos coach Matt Furuto said. “We should be winning a lot of these games.

“We have to get guys (in the bullpen) to step up and find a way. We’re not stepping up in big moments and not getting the job done.’’

The Locos bullpen worked the final two innings and gave up two runs, one earned.

The Locos, who lost their fourth in a row, are 9-8.

Sandusky is 10-6 and in first place in the North Division of the Great Lakes Collegiate League.

Sandusky broke up a 3-3 game in the top of the ninth with a go-ahead run.

Michael Pollard was hit with a pitch and went from first to third on a passed ball.

Nathan Archer delivered an RBI single to left to give the Ice Haulers a 4-3 lead.

Locos starter lefty Machamer (Dayton) gave the team its longest outing of the summer. He went seven innings and gave up two runs, both earned, on six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Machamer threw 113 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Machamer didn’t pitch in the spring for Dayton.

“He (Machamer) did a great job,” Furuto said. “I was surprised (he could seven). He kind of struggled early (in the game), then figured it out. I was kind of surprised he was able to go that far. He did a good job adjusting.’’

Machamer continually threw his breaking ball for strikes.

“He was able to mix in good counts and throw strikes,” Furuto said. “He was able to do what he wanted in any count. He did a good job getting ahead.’’

Machamer was the league’s pitching prospect of the year last year.

For the Locos, Clay Jacobs (Edison State/Indian Lake) went 2 for 4. Jayden Davis (Samford) went 2 for 4.

Brayden White (Toledo) had a home run.

The Locos took a 2-0 lead in the home second.

Josh Mrozek walked.

Then, with White at bat with a 2-0 count, Sandusky starter Casey Maniglia had to leave the game with an injury.

Owen Kovacs took over on the mound and on his first pitch to White he pounded a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

That gave the Locos a 2-0 lead.

Sandusky tied the game at 2 in the top of the fourth.

Ty Stolarski’s RBI single made it 2-1 Locos. Jacob Armsey’s infield RBI single to deep short tied the game at 2.

The Locos took a 3-2 lead in the home sixth.

With two out, the Locos got singles from Diego Gines, Davis and Mrozek.

Mrozek’s RBI single to right gave the Locos a 3-2 lead.

After Machamer left, Sandusky tied the game at 3 in the eight on an RBI single by Garret Pike.

Locos notes: The Locos are home today and Sunday against Sandusky. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. at Simmons Field.

Outfielder/first baseman Derrick Jackson (Jacksonville State) reported to the Locos on Friday. Pitcher Anthony Kyle (Findlay) was expected to join the team this weekend. Jackson played for the Locos last summer and hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBI.

The Locos lead the league in hitting at .276 and on-base percentage (.405). They rank sixth in team ERA at 4.88. They are seventh in fielding percentage at .955.

The Locos lost the 11th-inning tie breaker at Muskegon on Thursday. After 10 innings, the home team chooses whether it wants to hit or be in the field for the extra half inning. Muskegon chose to hit in the 11th and started with a runner on first base. Muskegon scored with two outs and won the game, 6-5. If Muskegon had not scored, the team in the field (Locos) would have won.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Sandusky holds big lead over Locos

LIMA – Sandusky’s Josh Kross has a growing fondness for Simmons Field. Switch-hitter Kross (Toledo) rolled out his home run swing from both side of the plate as Sandusky knocked off the Lima Locos 13-4 Sunday at Simmons Field. Kross went 3 for 4 with two home runs,...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Stahl, Simmons win LATA titles

LIMA – Shawnee’s Mason Stahl made history on Sunday. In 2018, Stahl notched the Lima Area Tennis Association (LATA) junior singles title. On Sunday, the incoming senior at Shawnee won the LATA men’s open title at the University of Northwestern Ohio tennis courts. Stahl defeated University of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Miller snares Lima City Men’s Golf championship

Maybe it was highly appropriate the last shot Zach Miller hit in becoming the winner of the Championship Flight of the Lima City Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday did a 360 around the cup before dropping into the hole. Appropriate because Miller’s all around game was excellent and the...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Sports
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Toledo, OH
City
Findlay, OH
Lima News

Robinson takes first at Lima Half Mile

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A rejuvenated Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) earned his first victory of the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season in Saturday’s Mission Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Over the few several seasons, Robinson has established himself as the...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg man shot multiple times in Toledo, no suspects identified

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man is recovering after a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. According to police reports, a 31-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Rosewood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanish#The North Division#Rbi#The Ice Haulers
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Music Under the Stars returns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join the Toledo Zoo by listening to music under the stars. From July 3 to August 14, the zoo will be hosting seven free concerts in the Amphitheatre every Sunday at 7:30 P.M. The event highlights many local musical talents found throughout the region. Food and...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sent-trib.com

Survey says: Gambling up with Perrysburg teens

PERRYSBURG — A recent survey analysis shows online gambling is up among teens in Perrysburg Schools. An analysis of the 2022 Youth Survey for Perrysburg Schools was presented to the school board on Monday by William Ivoska, Ph.D. He has done this type of work for the district since 2014. He is retired from Owens Community College and taught survey research analysis.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

New parking lot, new opportunity for Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of new changes could be on the long-term horizon at the Toledo Zoo. Anthony Wayne Trail is home to a big construction project which could lead to possibilities that aren’t even known yet. The entrance most people use is on the trail but in...
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Ohio's LGBTQ news media through the decades

CLEVELAND — John Nosek & Leon Stevens first discovered High Gear while at a gay club in 1974. They decided to volunteer at the publication and, within a year, became managing editors. “High Gear started out as basically a newsletter,” said Leon Stevens, the editor of High Gear, Ohio’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
106
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy