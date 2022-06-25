Locos see another lead vanish

The Lima Locos’ Ty Gill fields a ball during Friday night’s game against the Sandusky Ice Haulers at Simmons Field. See more Locos photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA – The Lima Locos let another quality start slip through their fingers.

This time Jonathan Machamer left with a 3-2 lead after seven innings.

But the bullpen couldn’t hold on and Sandusky posted a 4-3 victory over the Locos on Friday night at Simmons Field.

“We’re giving away games,” Locos coach Matt Furuto said. “We should be winning a lot of these games.

“We have to get guys (in the bullpen) to step up and find a way. We’re not stepping up in big moments and not getting the job done.’’

The Locos bullpen worked the final two innings and gave up two runs, one earned.

The Locos, who lost their fourth in a row, are 9-8.

Sandusky is 10-6 and in first place in the North Division of the Great Lakes Collegiate League.

Sandusky broke up a 3-3 game in the top of the ninth with a go-ahead run.

Michael Pollard was hit with a pitch and went from first to third on a passed ball.

Nathan Archer delivered an RBI single to left to give the Ice Haulers a 4-3 lead.

Locos starter lefty Machamer (Dayton) gave the team its longest outing of the summer. He went seven innings and gave up two runs, both earned, on six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Machamer threw 113 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Machamer didn’t pitch in the spring for Dayton.

“He (Machamer) did a great job,” Furuto said. “I was surprised (he could seven). He kind of struggled early (in the game), then figured it out. I was kind of surprised he was able to go that far. He did a good job adjusting.’’

Machamer continually threw his breaking ball for strikes.

“He was able to mix in good counts and throw strikes,” Furuto said. “He was able to do what he wanted in any count. He did a good job getting ahead.’’

Machamer was the league’s pitching prospect of the year last year.

For the Locos, Clay Jacobs (Edison State/Indian Lake) went 2 for 4. Jayden Davis (Samford) went 2 for 4.

Brayden White (Toledo) had a home run.

The Locos took a 2-0 lead in the home second.

Josh Mrozek walked.

Then, with White at bat with a 2-0 count, Sandusky starter Casey Maniglia had to leave the game with an injury.

Owen Kovacs took over on the mound and on his first pitch to White he pounded a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

That gave the Locos a 2-0 lead.

Sandusky tied the game at 2 in the top of the fourth.

Ty Stolarski’s RBI single made it 2-1 Locos. Jacob Armsey’s infield RBI single to deep short tied the game at 2.

The Locos took a 3-2 lead in the home sixth.

With two out, the Locos got singles from Diego Gines, Davis and Mrozek.

Mrozek’s RBI single to right gave the Locos a 3-2 lead.

After Machamer left, Sandusky tied the game at 3 in the eight on an RBI single by Garret Pike.

Locos notes: The Locos are home today and Sunday against Sandusky. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. at Simmons Field.

Outfielder/first baseman Derrick Jackson (Jacksonville State) reported to the Locos on Friday. Pitcher Anthony Kyle (Findlay) was expected to join the team this weekend. Jackson played for the Locos last summer and hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBI.

The Locos lead the league in hitting at .276 and on-base percentage (.405). They rank sixth in team ERA at 4.88. They are seventh in fielding percentage at .955.

The Locos lost the 11th-inning tie breaker at Muskegon on Thursday. After 10 innings, the home team chooses whether it wants to hit or be in the field for the extra half inning. Muskegon chose to hit in the 11th and started with a runner on first base. Muskegon scored with two outs and won the game, 6-5. If Muskegon had not scored, the team in the field (Locos) would have won.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.