Wilkes-barre, PA

Sewer line repairs underway in Wilkes-Barre

 4 days ago
Repairs to a collapsed sewer line on Coon Street near the West Sidney Street bridge in Wilkes-Barre will continue into next week. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Repairs to a collapsed sewer line on Coon Street near the West Sidney Street bridge will continue into next week. Residents have complained about the stench from raw sewage flowing into Mill Creek. Wilkes-Barre Director of Operations Butch Frati Friday said the location of water main above the sewer pipe has complicated the repair project. “The water main has to be cut out of the way,” Frati said. That’s expected to be done on Monday, he said. In the meantime, pumps have been put in place to bypass the broken section and prevent sewage from going into the creek, he said. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the problem and has been monitoring the project.

