Allen County, OH

New Ohio Presidents Exhibit Arrives to Allen County Museum

By Conner Prince
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibit will arrive at the Allen County Museum this weekend for public viewing. The Ohio Presidents Surprising Legacies Exhibition will make its public viewing debut tomorrow at the Allen County Museum. The exhibition will run tomorrow through October 30. Earlier today, a member sneak peek reception took place from...

The Symphony Storytime program visits historic Brumback Library

The Lima Symphony Orchestra wrapped up another successful season of their storytime program. Their final program of the year was at the historic Brumback Library in Van Wert Tuesday morning. The Symphony Storytime takes a group of musicians around to libraries in Allen County and the surrounding area to combine the love of reading and music into a program focused on a specific topic. In the final program of the year, the students were learning about opposites. To help with the program, musicians played violins and a cello. The Symphony Storytime travels to numerous libraries throughout their season, to help spread a different type of music education to area kids.
LIMA, OH
Ohio Northern University's prospective president makes first public appearance

Ohio Northern University's prospective president made her first public debut today on campus. Tuesday, Dr. Melissa Baumann made her first public appearance at ONU as Lt. Governor Jon Husted accepted the Inaugural Champion of Broadband Award at The Inn Hotel on campus. Baumann will be the 12th president at ONU and will also be the first woman to hold the position. Baumann is from Mansfield, Ohio, and received her Ph.D. and Masters of Science Degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Case Western, and a bachelor's degree from Michigan Tech University. Doctor Baumann arrives to Ada ready to lead Ohio Northern toward a bright future.
MANSFIELD, OH
Abortion protesters march in Lima

LIMA — The chant, “My body! My choice!” echoed through downtown Lima on Tuesday afternoon. Approximately 40 people protested the recent overturn of the Roe vs Wade decision. Not all protesters were from the immediate area. Protesters came from Van Wert, Sidney and various locales, some finding out about the event on the internet.
LIMA, OH
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty to charges filed against them by the Allen County grand jury:. Curtis Miles, 29, of Lima, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Christopher Bratton, 30, of Lima, kidnapping. Marcus Nichols (superseding), 26, of Lima, two...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Hardin County pursuit ends in Logan County with suspect in custody

Charges are pending after a man allegedly led police on a chase in Hardin and Logan Counties last night. The chase began just north of Kenton after the Hardin County Sheriff's Office tried to make a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer that had been stolen out of Trenton, Michigan. When deputies tried to pull him over, they say the driver sped off on U.S. Route 68. Logan County deputies successfully deployed road spikes about 4 miles north of Bellefontaine. The suspect's vehicle then ran off the roadway and flipped over.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Ottawa Metro Park celebrates 50th anniversary

LIMA — Ottawa Lake Metro Park officially turned 50 this year. In recognition, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District organized a range of activities for both young and old. “Community support over the last 50 years has been pretty incredible and we appreciate it,” said Tyler Black, executive director...
OTTAWA, OH
Allen County Fairgrounds earmarked for State Capital Budget dollars

With the Allen County Fairgrounds receiving dollars from the Ohio State Capital budget, upgrades will be happening soon. The fairground representatives meeting with commissioners to go over the projects and to discuss a new lease agreement. They are earmarked for $310,000 for a Fair Youth Show Arena and $60,000 for a Fair Multi-Purpose Storage Building. Both are projects new fair manager says will benefit the fairgrounds.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Multi Media Journalist

If interested in the position, please visit this link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=28882&company=cablesystem. Your Hometown Stations now looking to hire a Multi-Media Video Journalist. I am not looking for just anyone, the right attitude can open the doors to your career. If you can one man-woman band, I want to hear from you.
JOBS
Full Day Of Fun Activities Enjoyed At Bryan Day In The Park

SPLASH … Kids loved the inflatable water slide so much they had to go multiple times. The slide led to a mini pool at the bottom to make a big splash in. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On a hot and sunny day, the Bryan Recreational Park was consumed...
BRYAN, OH
Politics
Lima Fire Department tackles Lima house fire

The Lima Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire at 1011 W. Elm Street on Tuesday afternoon. Smoke was seen coming from the house. Firefighters carry a ladder at the scene of a house fire.
LIMA, OH
Robinson takes first at Lima Half Mile

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A rejuvenated Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) earned his first victory of the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season in Saturday’s Mission Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Over the few several seasons, Robinson has established himself as the...
LIMA, OH
Lima Municipal Court records

Hunter M. Gessel, 24, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Honesti R. Mayes, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $100 fine. Andre N. McCoy, 18, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
A Sunday night 3 vehicle crash in Putnam leaves one person dead

6/27/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Blanchard Township – On June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:47 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224, near mile post 25, in Blanchard Township, Putnam County. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Bradley Cherry, age 51, of Ottawa, was traveling east on U.S. Route 224. A 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Jorge Villegas, age 34, of Findlay, was traveling east on U.S. Route 224. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Thomas Sproles, age 36, of Stryker, was traveling west on U.S. Route 224. The Jeep was yielding to the oncoming Chevrolet to make a left turn. The Ford rapidly approached the Jeep, swerved to the left, and struck the Jeep in the left rear. The Ford began to roll through the air and struck the top of the Chevrolet. Mr. Cherry and two passengers, Jennifer Cherry, age 49, and a juvenile were not injured. Mr. Villegas and his passenger, Selidonio Santiz-Perez, age 22, were both flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center, in Toledo. Mr. Sproles was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Sproles’ passengers, Melissa Sproles, age 35, and four juveniles were transported by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay. The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Police Department, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Putnam County EMA, Putnam County EMS, Ottawa Fire and EMS, Gilboa Fire Department, Columbus Grove EMS, Leipsic EMS, Pandora EMS, Continental EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home and 419 Towing. Alcohol is a factor in the crash. Villegas was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists not to drive impaired and always wear a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
