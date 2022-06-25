ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Southwest Florida Red Cloaks protest Supreme Court ruling

By Yvette Sanchez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7xRv_0gLbzibQ00

With the supreme court overturning Roe VS. Wade it gives states the authority on abortion access or restrictions, so now the focus is to see how each state will react.

One group, The Southwest Florida Red Cloaks held a protest in Downtown Fort Myers on the steps of the Old Courthouse after Friday's court ruling.

The steps of the old courthouse, filled on Friday evening with people chanting, “my body my choice” and some saying nothing at all.

Deborah Hopkins, one of the core members of the SWFL Red Cloaks said this was like scary for women and the LGBTQ+ community around the country, "I am so discouraged, I am depressed, I am angry."

Tom Cabral, a devout Christian, says he was there to preach the word of the Lord, "I was elated, it puts us back on a live playing field now," about the overturn.

These were two very different reactions, to Friday’s U.S. supreme court decision to overturn Roe VS. Wade, the case which provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Amanda Peterson, an organizer with the SWFL red cloaks says this is a decision they’re not going to accept and they're making sure their voices are heard, with their impact display of silence.

"Making women second-class citizens in this nation is not acceptable and we’re going to resist," over 15 women, standing in silence on the Old Courthouse Steps dawned long red cloaks and white bonnets, a play off of, "The Handmaid's Tale" a book written by Margaret Atwood and now a popular Hulu series.

The ruling means, in Florida, on July 1st, a new law already signed by the Governor, bans most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Peterson says no one knows why a woman seeks a medical abortion, "and it’s none of our business quite frankly, it’s hers and her families and her providers alone," Peterson goes on to say that it's not right to impose one belief's onto someone else.

The SWFL Red Cloaks have made it clear, that they believe a women’s right to choose what they do with their body and it's a natural human right, which is why Peterson says they gathered.

But tom Cabral, who said he was excited about the ruling, says this is something he and others he agrees with have been waiting for, "That’s our hope, that Christians will continue to gather together and stand together to promote life."

Cabral, who was at the rally by himself was met with opposing chants as well as others who drove by and honked in solidarity with him.

Hopkins, who vividly remembers being there for the Roe VS. Wade ruling in 1973 says there was more unity among people, from all walks of life, who believed differently, she offered this viewpoint.

"I support the right of you, or any other women to have an abortion, although I do not choose it for myself and that was respected within the ranks of the women’s rights movement," Hopkins said.

Demonstrators stayed in front of the courthouse for several hours with signs as others drove by honking in support and others in opposition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Sotomayor dissent rips Supreme Court for dismantling “wall of separation between church and state"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court's right-wing majority had further eroded the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.
MAINE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Amanda Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Protest#The Supreme Court#Christian#The Swfl Red Cloaks
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi On Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe V Wade: “The Hypocrisy Is Raging, But The Harm Is Endless”

Click here to read the full article. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning Roe V Wade. “There’s no point in saying good morning, because it certainly is not one,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill, as she called the ruling “cruel ” and “outrageous and heart-wrenching.” She also pointed to the fact that the court affirmed a constitutional right to carry a concealed weapon, but on Friday did not recognize that right for a woman to have an abortion. “The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless,” Pelosi said. Other congressional leaders also weighed in. Senate Majority Leader...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Toby Hazlewood

Disney Delays Relocation of 2,000 Staff From California to Florida, but Insists It’s Nothing To Do With DeSantis Feud

It emerged on June 16 that the Disney Corporation has delayed the move of 2,000 of its team members from California to Florida until 2026. Disney insists that the delay is nothing to do with the ongoing feud between the corporation and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and instead has been caused by construction delays with their new campus being built near Lake Nona in Orange County, Florida.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "Miya's Law"

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy