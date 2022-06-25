1-on-1 with new Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Mike Lacett goes 1-on-1 with new Hornets center Mark Williams. Williams was drafted 15th overall Thursday night by Charlotte in the NBA Draft.

The 242-pound Williams has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and is known for his shot-blocking ability. He gives the Hornets the rim protector — and the size in the middle — they’ve desperately coveted for years.

Williams averaged 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks over only 15.3 minutes per game as a freshman for the Blue Devils, before taking on a more prominent role as a sophomore. He averaged 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks over 23.5 minutes last season while earning ACC defensive player of the year honors and helping the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

“It’s an area that we need help in, and we are hopeful that he continues to develop at a rapid pace. He made great strides in his first couple years at Duke,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said. “He gives us great size with rim protection and he rebounds the ball a little bit. He’s a good athlete and has great length.”

With the way Williams runs the floor and finishes around the rim, he also provides an intriguing alley-oop option for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball in transition.

Williams said he can’t wait to play with one of the game’s best passers.

“It will make my life a little easier playing with him and hopefully on defense I can make his life a little easier,” Williams said.

Williams said having played a few hours from Charlotte he’s had a chance to watch the Hornets and likes the team’s chemistry and how they play.

“They play fast and I love to play fast,” Williams said. “I love to run the floor.”

Kupchak also believes Williams will give the Hornets a valuable pick and roll option at the top of key when paired with Ball. He feels Williams’ size and Ball’s height — he’s 6-7 — and ability to see over the defense could make a great combination.

“That part will be a fun thing for Melo,” Kupchak said. “That is something that we haven’t had here.”

Williams’s ability to protect the rim would appear to make him a good fit, although Kupchak wants to see him add some weight.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

