WATCH: Central Florida reacts to Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Abortion has long been a division issue all across the United States but it’s especially true in Florida.

Rallies on both sides of the issue sprung up in Central Florida Friday after news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade- allowing states to ban abortion- became public.

Pro-Choice advocates say they’re going to get to work immediately to get the ruling reversed. Pro-Life advocates say the ruling was a step toward making abortion illegal in the state of Florida as they’ve always wanted.

Voices rang out in the Renaissance Theatre Company Friday night speaking out against the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“This is an atrocious decision for women and we can’t stop fighting,” Greater Orlando NOW President Debbie Deland said. “We have to come together and go forward and figure out how to turn this around.”

The court’s ruling ends 50 years of federal abortion rights, giving states the power to decide whether abortion is legal.

Pro-life advocates like Pastor Seth Tweeddale of Grace Community Church in Orlando think it’s a step in the right direction for Florida.

“I believe now we have an opportunity to abolish abortion in Florida specifically,” Tweeddale said. “I believe women have rights, but I also believe the baby in the womb also has rights.”

Pro-choice activists in Orlando say they’re currently planning another much larger rally than the one that took place Friday.

