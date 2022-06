Which unheralded Pac-12 programs will rise up and possibly defeat our mighty Oregon Ducks?. Last year, of course, the 2nd of October went down in infamy as one of the worst Oregon performances in recent history, as the Ducks fell to an awful Stanford team that finished 3-9. Good teams will almost always have a close call or two during the season against lesser foes, but good teams almost always find a way to pull these games out.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO