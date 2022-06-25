ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1-on-1 with ‘Head Ball Coach’ Steve Spurrier

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — He’s been called ‘the Head Ball Coach’ and now Steve Spurrier, the best smack-talking coach ever, goes one-on-one with Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel.

With college football just about two months away from kicking off, the two-time ACC Coach of the Year and seven-time SEC Coach of the Year talked with CSL about his time as a player and coach, the 1989 Duke championship win against UNC, his popular one-liners, his thoughts on NIL, and the change in athletics.

Spurrier has had an illustrious career in college football with coaching stints at schools such as Duke, Florida, and South Carolina; and even one season as a head coach in the NFL for the Washington Commanders (then-known as the Redskins).

Before his time as the coach, Spurrier played for the University of Florida, a team he would later rejoin as quarterbacks/wide receivers coach in 1978 and return to again as head coach from 1990-2001. His pro-football career took him to San Francisco playing for the 49ers from 1967-1975.

He spent one season as a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976 before being cut in 1977. After a couple of failed stints trying to get onto the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, Spurrier decided to end his playing career.

During his playing career, he was a two-time first-team All-American in 1965 and 1966 and won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. He was named SEC Player of the Year and UPI Player of the Year in 1966.

During his head coaching career, he won one ACC championship and six SEC championships. He was an eight-time SEC Eastern Division champion coach.

After leaving South Carolina following a disappointing 2014 season, Spurrier went back to the University of Florida to serve as an ambassador and consultant to the school’s athletic program. He also went on to be the head coach of the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in the league’s short-lived first season before being shut down due to financial difficulties. During his time with the Apollos, the team led the standings with a 7-1 record when the league shut down.

Spurrier was honored with the Order of the Palmetto by then-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in 2016 and was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in 2021. The Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is named for Spurrier’s achievements at Florida.

