First ever Johnny's Race held at St. Patricks Parnell Festival

At this years St. Patricks Parnell festival, their annual 5k race was re-named to be called Johnny's Run.

The new name is coined from a community member, Johnny Agar, who ran his first mile race in 2013 with the assistance of his family. Johnny was born with Cerebral Palsy and wasn't able to play traditional sports. He started racing with his dad, Jeff, who would push Johnny in a wheelchair. But nine years ago, he took a leap of faith and wanted to cross the finish line on his own.

For this years festival, Johnny was asked to be a co-race director and helped plan the entire weekend.

"My church community, the St. Patrick's community has really encouraged me to not put any limitations on my dreams. When I got this opportunity to co-direct the race, it was just an opportunity I couldn't pass up.

The festival runs through the weekend, you can find more info on the St. Patricks website here .