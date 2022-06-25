ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Duncan, Okla., man died in a vehicle crash in Stephens County Friday morning.

Patrick S. Olinger, 20, died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 a.m. Friday on South Railroad Street, south of Jerry Wayne Lane, less than a mile north of Marlow, Okla., OHP officials said.

Olinger was driving a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer south on Railroad Street when he attempted round a curve at Jerry Wayne Lane. He crossed the center line, swerved right and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle rolled, ejecting Olinger, and came to rest on its roof, OHP officials said.

His seatbelt was not in use, officials said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

