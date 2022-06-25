ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head grad Poona Ford to bring “Soar Day” to the island Saturday

By Andrew Goldstein
 4 days ago

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Seahawks defensive tackle and Hilton Head Island High School graduate Poona Ford will host his annual “Soar Day” on Saturday. The community event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park on the Island. There will be kids activities, water slides, food and music, all provided […]

Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
