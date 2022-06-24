ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning never trail, nab a road win in Game 5 vs. Avalanche

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlFLB_0gLburuQ00
Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates a goal against the Avalanche with Mikhail Sergachev (98) and Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period of Game 5 on Friday night. [ JACK DEMPSEY | AP ]

DENVER — Ondrej Palat raised his stick high, calling for the puck as he found himself alone between the hashmarks.

Palat always seems to find himself in the right spots, and with Tampa Bay facing elimination Friday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final, the Lightning forward came through in the clutch.

Palat broke a 2-all tie with his 11th goal of the postseason with 6:22 remaining in the third period, giving the Lightning a 3-2 win over the Avalanche at Ball Arena.

The Lightning still have a tall mountain to climb, but their drive toward three straight is still alive. Their Game 5 victory wasn’t their best, but it was what they needed to survive to play another day.

The Lightning refused to let the game get away from them early — as had happened in the first two games in Colorado — and sent a Ball Arena crowd looking to celebrate a Cup championship home unsatisfied.

Colorado tied the score 2:31 into the third as Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar’s rebound went off Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak’s skate and past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Palat then took a feed from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who drew attention drifting to the goal line, needling a pass through traffic to a wide-open Palat between the circles.

The Lightning’s special teams came through, as a man advantage that was 1-for-16 in the series broke through with a goal at the most important time.

Nikita Kucherov scored his first goal of the series on a 4-on-3 power play, ending a methodical man advantage by rifling a one-timer from the high slot past Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

The Avalanche were playing a stout penalty kill, consistently blocking Lightning shots attempts. It wasn’t until Steven Stamkos bluffed a shot from the left circle, then fed Kucherov up top where Kucherov launched a one-timer through Corey Perry’s screen off the post and into the back of the net.

The Lightning desperately needed a special teams spark after manufacturing just one shot on goal on two previous power plays, especially after Valeri Nichushkin tied the score earlier in the period.

The Lightning got a boost from an unlikely source as defenseman Jan Rutta opened scoring with his third career playoff goal in 48 career games.

Rutta, a light-scoring stay-at-home defenseman who was a healthy scratch for most of the Lightning’s first-round playoff series win over Toronto, skated through the neutral zone after taking a cross-ice feed from Perry and had an open shot approaching the top of the right circle.

Rutta rifled a 95-mph slap shot from near the boards, beating Kuemper under his glove for his first postseason goal since Game 3 of last season’s Cup final against Montreal, a stretch of 10 playoff games.

This story will be updated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0gLburuQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EanEF_0gLburuQ00

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases, hospitalizations remain at ‘high’ risk level

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations hit a plateau in Florida last week. The state reported 10,542 daily cases during the seven-day period from June 18-24. Florida hospitals reported 3,322 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Both numbers are essentially unchanged from the week before. Infections and hospitalizations still are high enough to classify 93% of Floridians as living in areas of high-risk, according to federal data released Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Avalanche Game 5 report card: Battling back

The Stanley Cup final isn’t a best-of-four series. If it was, the Avalanche would have been skating around Amalie Arena with the chalice over their heads after their overtime victory Wednesday in Tampa. It takes four wins to claim the NHL’s championship trophy, and the last is the hardest...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Lightning Strikes#Trail#Avalanche#Ball Arena#Norris Trophy
Tampa Bay Times

As DeSantis focuses on Florida transgender kids, here’s what you need to know

In recent years, transgender people — and particularly, transgender kids — have become pawns in a broader political struggle. Florida officials in June proposed a rule preventing the state’s Medicaid program from reimbursing providers for a series of therapies meant to treat gender dysphoria. Florida joined other red states that have moved to restrict access to those medical treatments.
FLORIDA STATE
racer.com

NASCAR explains non-caution for Keselowski at Nashville

Although Brad Keselowski hit the wall with four laps to go on Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway, because he kept the car moving, NASCAR didn’t throw the caution flag. Elton Sawyer, NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection, explained the decision during his Tuesday morning appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Spun

Look: Florida Boosters Respond To Wild Recruiting Rumor

Sunday was a rough day for Florida Gators boosters as prized quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his intentions to play in the Sunshine State... for the Miami Hurricanes. But there has been a controversy brewing over whether Rashada was offered a lucrative NIL deal to attend Florida over Miami. Michael W. Caspino of Forward Counsel in California recently told On3 Sports that Rashada left "million on the table" by choosing the Canes over an $11 million offer he claim came from the Florida boosters group Gator Collective.
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater couple arrested after 2-year-old girl hospitalized, police say

CLEARWATER — A Clearwater mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after police say a 2-year-old girl sustained serious injuries, including multiple broken bones. Cameron Taylor, 21, faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect, while 21-year-old Cheyenne Gray faces a charge of child neglect, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy