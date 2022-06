Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – As the Fourth of July quickly approaches – a day that typically includes fireworks, boating and fun activities – it’s important that community members also understand the dangers associated with these activities and how they could potentially involve injuries and be held accountable should something go wrong. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers encourages all community members to better understand these potential dangers ahead of the holiday so that they can take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe this Fourth of July.

