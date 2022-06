BILLINGS-The Billings Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning and kept the momentum rolling in an 11-3 victory over Boise on Monday night at Dehler Park. The crowd was packed with furry fans, as Dehler Park welcomed in dogs and their humans for Pups in the Park night. Billings wins the series with Boise 4-3 to claim their third straight series win.

