ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

People protest for pro-choice in Appleton

By Caroline Hogan
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SHrR_0gLbuKDn00

Downtown Appleton was relatively quiet Friday night, especially around Houdini Plaza. But when the clock hit 5:45, people came out in droves.

All of them from different organizations, like Planned Parenthood, Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the ACLU, protested in favor of pro-choice.

Protests like these come after the Supreme Court of the United States made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. There were lots of thoughts and emotions.

"People are irritated. People are mad that their rights have been taken away," Kristin Alfheim said. She's the Fox Valley Senate District 19 candidate. "A lot of us didn't think we'd get to this point, and now here we are, we're coming off of our couches to say, we’re done."

Everyone united under one common ground, honking, cheering and chanting for change.

"You're not going to ban abortion, you're going to ban safe abortions and women are going to die," Emmery Paulus said, a protester from Menasha. "We have fought for so long to be equal, and I don't want to be told that we're second class citizens, and that we can't make up our own minds and make decisions for ourselves."

Sophia Wemzel from United Action Oshkosh spoke at the event and noted there is power in numbers and power for the people.

"We all need to remember that this is our city, these are our street," Wemzel said. "One of my favorite chants that we do is 'Whose streets, Our streets,' because it's a reminder that the power is in us."

It's a reminder that, as one sign said, we're stronger together.

"I don't care where you're from, men and women, Republican, Democrat, common sense has to start winning," Alfheim said.

Comments / 9

Cindrow
3d ago

I don’t understand how people can hate children so much. If you really don’t want children, have your reproductive parts neutralized to ensure you never have the opportunity to get pregnant. The hatred of children here is very, very sad.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Hundreds fight for women's rights in Appleton

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, who organized the Pro Roe rally, say many pro-choice supporters volunteered to help women gain access to abortion care. The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade came on the eve of the Democratic State Convention. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stunning Monday. Updated: 52 minutes ago.
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Local agencies deciding whether to enforce abortion ban

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local governments and law enforcement agencies are grappling with how and if they will enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban. When the Supreme Court stripped away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, Wisconsin reverted back to an 1849 law that banned abortions. It states that any person, other than […]
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pro-choice supporters march through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 60 pro-choice supporters met at Leicht Memorial Park just one day after the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling. “We are so angry. We are upset and we are sorrowful about this decision that has passed through the Supreme Court officially,” Natalie Hoffman, a pro-choice advocate said.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appleton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
City
Menasha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Appleton, WI
Society
WSAW

Catholic Diocese of Green Bay addresses SCOTUS ruling on abortion rights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay addressed the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade Friday, expressing gratitude for this decision. “The most fundamental, foundational right is the right to be born and the right to live,” The Very Reverend John Girotti, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay, said. “Without this right, no other right applies. We are not free if we don’t have a right to live. There are signs of hope, and today’s decision is one of them.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Locals react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As anyone can imagine, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has prompted mixed reactions for many Wisconsinites. People who consider themselves pro-abortion rights say it feels like the clock has been set back for decades. On the other hand, some people believe the states should have control over the matter.
GREEN BAY, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases Reported in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Choice#Protest#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#United Action Oshkosh
Fox11online.com

Annie's Campground receiver submits proposal to sell

SHAWANO (WLUK) – The court-appointed receiver managing Annie’s Campground has submitted proposed terms to sell the facility, currently owned by Ann Retzlaff, who is in jail on a variety of charges and behind on mortgage payments. Retzlaff faces two sets of criminal charges: recklessly endangering safety charges related...
SHAWANO, WI
whby.com

Accused murderer with cartel ties needs a new attorney

OCONTO, Wis–An Oconto County murder suspect is once again in need of an attorney. The lawyer who had been representing Manuel Herrera-Hernandez has withdrawn from the case. Herrera-Hernandez is accused of shooting a Green Bay man to death and dumping his body in the parking lot of the Green Bay Shores State Wildlife area in Little Suamico back in February of 2021. Herrera-Hernandez claims to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel–which has made it difficult for the court to find a public defender willing to take the case.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEAU-TV 13

Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin. Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Attorney Kathleen Zellner says the defense team made the request.
FOX LAKE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate 4th of July at Neenah-Menasha Community Fest

(WLUK) -- The Neenah-Menasha Community Festival is happing this July 3rd and 4th. The events will happen at Riverside Park in Neenah and Jefferson Park in Menasha morning to night. Neenah Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kading says this is a great event for both adults and kids. A...
MENASHA, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy