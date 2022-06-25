ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Man accused of sexually abusing children in his care over a 10 year period

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. – A man has been arrested after an allegation of sexual assault was reported to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon , on May 6, a deputy spoke with a woman who said she and other women had been sexually abused by David Anderson.

Steven David Anderson

The woman also said the incidents occurred over a roughly 10-year period and involved the abuse of relatives who were in Anderson’s care, according to a press release. Everyone involved is now an adult, according to the sheriff’s office.

Over the next few weeks, the sheriff’s office said it investigated the claims, including contacting several people who may have had information about the case. Allegations from the people involved were “detailed and descriptive,” according to the release.

On June 21, the findings were presented in a criminal complaint to the magistrate court in Randolph County, and an arrest warrant for three counts of sexual abuse by a parent/guardian was issued, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 23, deputies arrested Anderson without incident, and he was taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing for the allegations will take place in the near future.

