After a nearly two-season-long pursuit, Chelsea appear to have basically given up, or at least put on the back burner, the idea of signing Jules Koundé from Sevilla, and are instead focusing on the (somewhat unexpected) opportunity to sign Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus instead. That’s according to the latest transfer round-up from Telegraph, which puts De Ligt at the top of our wishlist, ahead of Koundé and anyone else at the position that is supposed to be our first priority for this summer’s transfer window.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO