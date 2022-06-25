ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Charlie White (Team Columbia)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Charlie White

Number: 32

Position: LB / TE

Height: 6’2

Weight: 230

High School / Class: Banks 2022

H.S. Coach: Cole Linehan

College: Portland State University

Charlie is a four-time letterman in both football and baseball along with being a three-letter athlete in basketball at Banks High School. He was named 1st team All-State tight end and linebacker his senior year and 1st team All-State tight end as a junior while also being named the Cowapa League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. In baseball, Charlie earned 1st team All-State honors as a catcher. In his high school career, Charlie was a part of a state championship victory in football and baseball along with being runner-up in football the following year. In the classroom, he has a 3.9 GPA. Charlie will be attending Portland State on a full-ride scholarship.

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

