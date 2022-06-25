Boy dead, another in critical condition after being pulled from a Glendale pool

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
