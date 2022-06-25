ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Boy dead, another in critical condition after being pulled from a Glendale pool

By David Baker, AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say one of the two boys rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in the West Valley has died. The pair were...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

3 year old found not breathing at north Phoenix apartments, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found not breathing by firefighters at an apartment complex in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the apartments near 5th Street and Hatcher Road just after 11 a.m. on June 28 and found family members administering CPR to a 3-year-old boy who had no pulse and was not breathing.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officials: 1 person displaced following house fire in north Phoenix; investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Glendale, AZ
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Street Sweeper Accident on Interstate 10 [Tolleson, AZ]

TOLLESON, AZ (June 28, 2022) – On Friday, a woman sustained injuries and two girls died in a street sweeper accident on Interstate 10. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. along westbound Interstate 10 at Loop 101, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to authorities, a street sweeper fell...
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman rescued after driving into sinkhole in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - A woman drove into a sinkhole Sunday night in a Phoenix neighborhood. A water main break caused the sinkhole near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue. After driving into the sinkhole, the woman was rescued by neighbors. She's going to be OK. The westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed in Goodyear; 'investigative lead' in custody

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police say one person is in custody in connection to a homicide in Goodyear. Goodyear Police say officers responded to Cotton Lane and Yuma Road just before 1 a.m. on June 28 for reports of a "verbal family argument." Once at the scene, officers found a 50-year-old...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death in Goodyear neighborhood

The chef from Obon Sushi showed Darrell J. and Suzanne how to make a proper sushi roll. Some employers to help cover travel, other abortion-related costs for Arizonans. Clinics are starting to turn away women who are seeking an abortion. Now, some employers are saying they're stepping up financially to cover out-of-state costs.
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boys#The Boys#Two Boys#In Glendale#Accident#Az#Cbs
Nationwide Report

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 70-year-old man lost his life while four people, including 3 children suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road a little before midnight [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Person of interest in custody after man shot to death in Goodyear following family argument

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say they have a person in custody after a man was shot to death at a home in Goodyear early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man dead. It’s not clear if he was found inside or outside the home. Investigators say they had responded to a family argument just a few hours before the shooting occurred. Around 8 a.m., police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody, but have not said who that person is.
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Car gets stuck in central Phoenix sinkhole; causes closure of Missouri Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent water main break caused a sinkhole in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after midnight, where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, north of Camelback Road. A City of Phoenix spokesperson says the street will be closed between 22nd Street and 24th Street throughout Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbor rescues driver stuck inside a sinkhole in central Phoenix

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Bill that limits filming police officers sits on Gov. Ducey's desk. The bill could ban people from filming officers without their permission unless they are at least 8 feet away. Phoenix coffee shop encouraging people to voice opinions...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Person Killed in Violent Wrong-Way Crash | Surprise, AZ

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix dive bar damaged after fire breaks out in fridge

PHOENIX - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a dive bar near 15th Avenue and Camelback, according to Phoenix Fire. Firefighters were called to The Snap Lounge at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after found that a fire that sparked in the bar's fridge area had spread into the attic and roof.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in custody after YCSO deputy shot, killed in Cordes Lakes

Last year, Airbnb said its “anti-party” system and restrictions blocked 11,000 bookings in Arizona. Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
AZFamily

Yavapai County deputy shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials confirmed a Yavapai County deputy has died after he was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff. Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy