Boy dead, another in critical condition after being pulled from a Glendale pool

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say they have a person in custody after a man was shot to death at a home in Goodyear early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man dead. It’s not clear if he was found inside or outside the home. Investigators say they had responded to a family argument just a few hours before the shooting occurred. Around 8 a.m., police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody, but have not said who that person is.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO