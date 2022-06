BOISE, Idaho — Idaho women who seek abortions will soon have to travel outside of the state. The new abortion law is expected to take effect this summer, probably in August. Idaho's new abortion law essentially outlaws all abortions in the state, there are exceptions in cases of rape or incest that have been reported to law enforcement as well as an exception for emergency medical care, to save the life of the mother.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO