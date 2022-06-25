ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Friday fun at the Y-S Fair

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds were warming up Friday afternoon, welcoming guests in for the second day of its 163rd annual event. Children 11 years old and under were admitted free of charge on Friday as part of the fair’s “Kids Day” program.

Outside, youngsters enjoyed photo opportunities with Flo the Clown and a chance to sit inside an original 1955 Mainline Ford Yuba City Police Department vehicle. There were also several sideshow performances such as the Magic of Louie Foxx, Wildlife Wendy’s Tropical Birds, Steves Fun Balloons, and Fables of the West Cowboys.

Inside Pioneer Hall, families had a chance to cool down and entertain their littles with stick horse racing, cornhole, and other arts and crafts. Playzeum Yuba-Sutter had some of their kid-favorite stations set up and 4H Sutter-Yuba tended to several incubators full of chicken eggs. Staff said the chicks should be hatched by today and Sunday, which is always a fun thing for kids to watch.

For new parents, TriCounties Breastfeeding Alliance set up a booth inside Pioneer Hall as a safe place for lactating mothers which included a changing station stocked with all the essentials.

The Main Exhibit Hall, for the first time, featured a national traveling photographic war memorial that honors the fallen members of our country’s military from the ongoing war on terror. This installation, called “Remembering Our Fallen,” took up half of the exhibit hall and featured rows of photographs, statements, and inscribed poetry dating from Sept. 11, 2001, to present. Dave Luton, the memorial’s caretaker and national representative of Patriotic Productions, is a former marine who has dedicated his time toward keeping the memory of fallen soldiers alive.

“It’s just a mission for an old Marine,” said Luton. “I’ve been doing this for a little over three years now and it still gets to me. But it means a lot to the people who serve, and their families.”

Franklin Hall housed a variety of arts projects including floral arrangements, LEGO builds, and quilting. Categories run the gamut from black and white landscapes to “bad hair day” selfies, with divisions based on age and skill level. Guests seemed particularly interested in the garden club’s display of succulent fairy gardens.

Music started at noon at both the Beer Garden and Main Stage performance areas. Jamie Pineda was up first covering some classic hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, and Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock n Roll.” Pineda is an established singer and songwriter who was most recently credited with being one of the top 10 finalists in the third season of the show “The X Factor” mentored by Demi Lovato. Following Pineda came country singer Kaylee Starr, known locally as Kaylee Poppinga, a Yuba City resident and Faith Christian High School graduate.

Poppinga, now 25, has been traveling the country and taking on the stages of Western California. She enjoys playing at her hometown fair and has previously opened for local favorites such as Tyler Rich.

