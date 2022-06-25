ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville Peach Festival set for July

Jeremy and Shayleen Kurtz of Yuba City pick out peaches from the Sodaro Orchards stand during the 18th annual Peach Festival on July 14, 2017, in Marysville. Appeal-Democrat file

Organizers for the annual Marysville Peach Festival announced this week that the beloved event will return in July for its 22nd installment.

Presented by the city of Marysville and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, the annual Marysville Peach Festival is scheduled to take place from July 15-16 in historic downtown Marysville.

Kary Hauck, event coordinator with Sapphire Marketing Group, said the two-day event will feature live music, more than 100 vendors, a peach pie-eating contest and activities for families.

“This year’s Peach Festival is expected to draw more than 30,000 peach lovers to the area, making it the largest fair or festival in Yuba County,” Hauck said in a statement.

Last year marked the festival’s return after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While attendance and sponsorship dollars had increased from 2019, the amount of vendors in 2021 dropped – 35 fewer vendors than in 2019.

During a Marysville City Council meeting in September 2021, Hauck said there was about a 50 percent increase in attendance in 2021 from the 2019 festival. She reported $44,000 in cash sponsorships -- an increase of $26,750 from the 2019 festival. Because the 2021 event had fewer vendors, the festival’s vendor revenue dropped $9,670 from 2019 to 2021.

A big success for last year’s festival was the pub crawl, which will be returning again this year on July 14.

Hauck said last year that six local bars/restaurants participated and most reported a record-breaking or near record-breaking night. Organizers had originally planned for about 200 attendees but about 500 people attended the pub crawl, the Appeal previously reported.

“Integrating these micro events does make us more competitive when we’re looking for sponsor dollars,” Hauck previously said. “... It gave people a reason to come to town on Thursday night, attend the pub crawl and then stay in town for the festival on Friday.”

While the pub crawl is slated for 7 p.m. on July 14, this year’s Peach Festival will officially run from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 15 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 16.

Traffic and street closures

The Peach Festival will span from D Street just north of 1st Street to just south of the 8th Street intersection and from Oak Street to High Street from 1st Street to 8th Street. Public parking is available throughout downtown outside of the festival footprint. Street closures will begin July 14 at 9 p.m. and are expected to re-open after 2 a.m. on July 17.

Peachy food items for festival-goers

Planned peach-related foods will include peach pie, peach cobbler, peach iced tea and more.

Organizers said there will be two primary food courts with locations at 3rd and D Street and 5th and D Street. To find a map of the event footprint, visit the website the week of the event at www.MarysvillePeachFest.com.

Peach Pub Crawl

Set for July 14 at 7 p.m., participating bars and restaurants will compete to get the award for the People’s Choice for Best Peach Cocktail as participants visit six local bars for a chance to win the grand prize, organizers said. Registration is available in advance by contacting Marysville Youth Shooting Sports at 530-682-7160 or register the night of the event at any of these six participating bars/restaurants: Silver Dollar Saloon, The Wood Butcher, Cigar Box, Cortez Room, Casa Carlos and Stassi 4th Ward.

Peach Festival 5K Family Fun Run/Walk

On July 16 at 8 a.m., the Training Zone will host the annual Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk. The starting line will be behind the Silver Dollar Saloon at 330 1st St. Reduced price advance registration is available now through July 13 at www.RunSignUp.com. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. next to the Silver Dollar Saloon. All proceeds benefit Agents of Change.

Peach & Pancakes Breakfast

From 8-10 a.m. on July 16, the Marysville High School FFA will host their Peaches & Pancakes Breakfast Fundraiser on the patio at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 1st St.

Peach Crate-Label Sip & Paint

Paint a new twist on vintage America and bring home a bite of the Marysville Peach Festival. Join “The Beauty of Paint” for a mid-morning sip (coffee) and paint class at 10 a.m. on July 16 at 6th and D Street in Marysville. This is approximately a 10”x18” wood slatted base with wood sourced from Sodaro Orchards, topped with 300-pound watercolor paper and painted with acrylic paint. This is a step-by-step class and includes a stenciled image (a large peach, a vintage blue pick-up, orchards, the Sutter Buttes and the Sodaro Orchards logo) along with all the supplies necessary to complete and take home your work of art. Space is limited. Register for $55 at www.thebeautyofpaint.com.

Peach pie eating competition

Join the team from Results Radio for the annual peach pie eating competition July 16 at noon at the corner of 3rd and D streets. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to sign in. The peach pie eating competition will start around noon. The winner will receive a prize.

Tasty Treat Competition

Do you have a delicious recipe that calls for peaches as an ingredient? Is it a favorite among your friends and family? Whether your dish is sweet or savory, bring it to the Peach Festival Headquarters on July 16 at 2 p.m. at 604 D Street to enter this year’s Tasty Treat competition. Entries will be taste-tested and judged by a team of discerning, local peach enthusiasts. A winner will be selected from each category – sweet and savory. For more information, call 530-763-5402.

Other games and competitions

Join the team at Results Radio and the Event Coordinators of the Marysville Peach Festival for multiple games and competitions throughout the day on July 16. For more details, visit the Results Radio booth at 3rd and D Street.

Musical guests and entertainment

There will be two stages of entertainment this year – one at 6th Street just west of D Street and the other at 3rd Street in the park. Acts include:

July 15: Swankmasters, 5-7 p.m.; Fiddlin’ Brothers, 7-8 p.m.; and Thorkat, 8-10 p.m.

July 16: Fiddlin’ Brothers, 1-2 p.m.; Guilty Again, 5-7 p.m.; and CCSegeR, 8-10 p.m.

More acts are being added. Check the final schedule the week of the event at www.marysvillepeachfest.com.

Peach Festival T-Shirts

T-shirts will be available on July 5 through the festival. Visit Digs or Sissy’s Attic on D Street to get one.

