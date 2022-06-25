West Nile virus detected in Sutter County

The first West Nile virus case in 2022 for Yuba-Sutter has been detected, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Friday.

According to the district, a mosquito sample recently collected in the Tierra Buena area tested positive for the virus.

“We have had no detections of WNV (West Nile virus) in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans,” the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said. “Hot daytime temperatures have hastened mosquito production, with traps showing slightly higher than historically normal abundance of this WNV vector for this time of year. The District’s surveillance system continues to be in full operation and extra mosquito control efforts are being instituted in areas where detections are made.”

In addition to the announcement of the presence of West Nile virus in the area, the Sutter County Public Health Branch and the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District also confirmed the detection Friday of an invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito that was found in Yuba City.

The district said it is working to evaluate the extent of the infestation and will “aggressively target” any problem areas to prevent its spread. The Aedes aegypti mosquito has the potential to transmit several viruses, officials said. Those include viruses that cause dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever – all viruses that are not currently found in California. Aedes aegypti is a small, dark-colored mosquito with white markings that bites aggressively during the day, officials said.

“Our goal is to control and eliminate this mosquito population,” Stephen Abshier, Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District manager, said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to help ensure this mosquito does not become established in our communities.”

To help combat this invasive mosquito, the district is deploying a variety of traps for adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs surrounding the location where the Aedes aegypti was found.

“The public can play a critical role in helping to control the spread of this mosquito population. Aedes aegypti lays its eggs just above the water line in small containers and vessels that hold water, such as dishes under potted plants, bird baths and feeders, ornamental fountains, tin cans, children’s toys, or discarded tires,” officials said. “It’s important for residents to look around their yard and outside their home and dump out even the smallest amount of standing water. Clean and scrub bird baths, ornamental fountains, and pet watering dishes weekly and dump the water from overflow dishes under potted plants. Eliminate or drill holes in waste tires that can hold water from yards and landscapes.”

Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the public can do the following to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes:

– Apply repellents containing EPA registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing as directed on the product label.

– Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.

– Ensure window and door screens are in good repair so mosquitoes cannot enter your home.

“If you are sick with fever, headache, and joint or muscle pain after returning from an area where dengue, chikungunya, or Zika occurs, contact your doctor and stay indoors as much as possible to avoid mosquito bites and help prevent possible spread of the virus,” officials said. “If you will be traveling to a destination where Aedes aegypti is endemic, take time to educate yourself on the risks of mosquito-borne disease and how you can reduce your risk.”

Residents who experience mosquito bites during the day should report them immediately to the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District at 530-674-5456.

To help prevent the spread of West Nile virus, residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473.

For additional information, visit www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.

For questions regarding the detection of West Nile virus in Sutter County, contact the district office from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday, excluding holidays, at 530-674-5456 ext. 0.