Boris Johnson is facing calls to increase UK defence spending, as one senior Tory warned current global events echo the lead up to the Second World War.Tobias Ellwood, chair of the Commons defence committee, said Britain’s armed forced were “overstretched” in trying to deal with challenges of a world that now had a “1930s feel”.“We can’t rightly claim today it’s the 1937 era again and not act upon it,” Mr Ellwood told Sky News.“There certainly is a 1930s feel to the world, you’ve got major powers, not just Russia but China and others rearming.”Labour has also called on the...

POLITICS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO