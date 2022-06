Before murdering 21 people at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Salvador Ramos shot his own grandmother in the face, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. Now, 66-year-old Celia “Sally” Gonzales has been released from the hospital, officials announced on Tuesday. NBC News reports that Gonzales managed to walk to a neighbor’s house for help after a bullet hit her jaw and upper cheek. According to a GoFundMe, Gonzales required multiple surgeries prior to her release. A hospital spokesperson told NBC that a 10-year-old girl, the last victim of the shooting still in the hospital, is now in good condition.

UVALDE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO